ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILX) Trading 7.6% Higher

ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILX – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.51. 25,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 24,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 4.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 14,565 shares during the period.

