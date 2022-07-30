Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target Lowered to $158.00 at UBS Group

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $174.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.43.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $98.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.37. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $92.88 and a 52 week high of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

