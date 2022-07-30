Evercore ISI Cuts Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Price Target to $30.00

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EDR. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavor Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Endeavor Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Endeavor Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 33.20.

Endeavor Group stock opened at 22.79 on Wednesday. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of 17.42 and a fifty-two week high of 35.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2,281.28 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is 25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.31 by 0.42. The business had revenue of 1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Research analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 92,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 20.25, for a total transaction of 1,878,896.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,446,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 29,296,647. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 92,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 20.25, for a total transaction of 1,878,896.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,446,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 29,296,647. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 83,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.42, for a total transaction of 1,629,687.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 160,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,121,551.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 677,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,429,991. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

