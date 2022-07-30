EverRise Reaches One Day Volume of $151,234.00 (RISE)

EverRise (RISE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. In the last week, EverRise has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. EverRise has a total market cap of $46.72 million and approximately $151,234.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EverRise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About EverRise

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken.

EverRise Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

