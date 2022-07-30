Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.09

Shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.09 and traded as low as $0.75. Evogene shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 179,204 shares traded.
Evogene Stock Up 2.5 %
The company has a market cap of $21.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 45.42% and a negative net margin of 3,615.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.
