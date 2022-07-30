Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.09

Shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.09 and traded as low as $0.75. Evogene shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 179,204 shares traded.

Evogene Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $21.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09.

Get Evogene alerts:

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 45.42% and a negative net margin of 3,615.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene

Evogene Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Evogene by 49.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 67,867 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Evogene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Evogene by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Evogene by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 156,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Evogene by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.