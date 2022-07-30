Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EXAS. Cowen set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.82.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 2.5 %

EXAS stock opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average of $60.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $113.62.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.86 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,701 shares of company stock worth $251,872 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $940,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

