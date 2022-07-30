ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.60 to $5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. ExlService also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.60-$5.80 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ExlService from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.14.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $4.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.37. 448,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,946. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ExlService has a 12 month low of $108.78 and a 12 month high of $171.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. ExlService had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $346.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ExlService will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total value of $370,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,878.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 49.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,817,000 after buying an additional 154,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,125,000 after buying an additional 67,935 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 67.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 137,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,669,000 after buying an additional 55,172 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,436,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,086,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,277 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

