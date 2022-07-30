F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT Lowered to $208.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $212.00 to $208.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FFIV. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of F5 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $209.36.

Shares of FFIV opened at $167.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.86. F5 has a 12 month low of $142.43 and a 12 month high of $249.00.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.81 million. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that F5 will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $25,945.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,394.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $25,945.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,394.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total transaction of $164,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $613,144 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of F5 by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $15,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,308 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of F5 by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 43,789 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of F5 by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,847 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

