Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Down 69.0% in July

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the June 30th total of 160,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 730,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Fanuc alerts:

Fanuc Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FANUY traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 180,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,838. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.00. Fanuc has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $25.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.02.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc ( OTCMKTS:FANUY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Fanuc had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Fanuc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.