Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Down 69.0% in July

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the June 30th total of 160,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 730,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
OTCMKTS:FANUY traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 180,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,838. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.00. Fanuc has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $25.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.02.
Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.
