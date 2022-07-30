Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Given New GBX 1,100 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,600 ($19.28) to GBX 1,100 ($13.25) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FQVTF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,000 ($24.10) to GBX 1,600 ($19.28) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays downgraded Fevertree Drinks from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,000 ($24.10) to GBX 1,100 ($13.25) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale raised Fevertree Drinks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,660 ($32.05) to GBX 1,360 ($16.39) in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,843.33.

FQVTF stock opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $37.36.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

