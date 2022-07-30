Financial Architects Inc Boosts Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $370.20 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $313.66 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $342.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.46.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

