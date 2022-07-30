FireAngel Safety Technology Group’s (FA) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

FireAngel Safety Technology Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of FA stock opened at GBX 12.75 ($0.15) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13.34. The stock has a market cap of £23.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38. FireAngel Safety Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.10 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 20 ($0.24). The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63.

Get FireAngel Safety Technology Group alerts:

Insider Activity at FireAngel Safety Technology Group

In other FireAngel Safety Technology Group news, insider John Conoley acquired 80,000 shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £8,800 ($10,602.41). In other FireAngel Safety Technology Group news, insider Jon Kempster acquired 67,750 shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £7,452.50 ($8,978.92). Also, insider John Conoley acquired 80,000 shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £8,800 ($10,602.41).

FireAngel Safety Technology Group Company Profile

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FireAngel Safety Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireAngel Safety Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.