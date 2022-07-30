First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

First Citizens BancShares has a payout ratio of 2.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to earn $88.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $756.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $598.01 and a fifty-two week high of $947.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $674.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $704.53.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.77 by $3.09. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 63.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert T. Newcomb bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $669.55 per share, with a total value of $502,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Robert T. Newcomb purchased 750 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $669.55 per share, with a total value of $502,162.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 254 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,212 shares in the company, valued at $58,093,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,018 shares of company stock valued at $693,760 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after acquiring an additional 568,929 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,550,000 after acquiring an additional 140,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after acquiring an additional 140,626 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,949,000 after acquiring an additional 196,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,001,000 after acquiring an additional 126,483 shares in the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

