First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.09 EPS

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $16.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.77 by $3.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.09 EPS.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
NASDAQ FCNCA traded up $15.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $756.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,326. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.04. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $598.01 and a 12 month high of $947.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $674.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $704.53.
First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.35%.
Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after purchasing an additional 568,929 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after buying an additional 140,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after buying an additional 140,626 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after purchasing an additional 196,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,001,000 after purchasing an additional 126,483 shares during the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
Read More
