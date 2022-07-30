First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.09 EPS

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $16.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.77 by $3.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.09 EPS.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCNCA traded up $15.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $756.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,326. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.04. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $598.01 and a 12 month high of $947.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $674.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $704.53.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

In other news, Director Robert T. Newcomb bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $669.55 per share, for a total transaction of $502,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert T. Newcomb acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $669.55 per share, for a total transaction of $502,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $669,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $160,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,212 shares in the company, valued at $58,093,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 2,018 shares of company stock valued at $693,760 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after purchasing an additional 568,929 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after buying an additional 140,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after buying an additional 140,626 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after purchasing an additional 196,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,001,000 after purchasing an additional 126,483 shares during the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

