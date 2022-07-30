First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of First Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ THFF opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Financial has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $47.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.53.

First Financial Increases Dividend

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.20. First Financial had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $50.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First Financial will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from First Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.83%.

Institutional Trading of First Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in First Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in First Financial by 795.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in First Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial

(Get Rating)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.