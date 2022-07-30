First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.10

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.10 and last traded at $46.47, with a volume of 34167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.83.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded First Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.
First Financial Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $580.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.53.
First Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from First Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.83%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THFF. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in First Financial during the first quarter worth $10,634,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,625,000 after buying an additional 193,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,687,000 after buying an additional 156,091 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after buying an additional 57,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,098,000 after acquiring an additional 42,849 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Financial Company Profile
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Financial (THFF)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.