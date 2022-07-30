First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Performance

FNWB remained flat at $16.60 during trading hours on Friday. 6,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,707. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $166.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

FNWB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Northwest Bancorp to $21.50 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

In other First Northwest Bancorp news, Director Cindy H. Finnie bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $27,345.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,563 shares in the company, valued at $611,853.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,101 shares of company stock valued at $37,550 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNWB. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

