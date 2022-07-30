First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given New $119.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $98.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

FSLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised First Solar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on First Solar to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.68.

First Solar stock opened at $99.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.05. First Solar has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.32.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 32,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $2,892,483.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,568.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 32,239 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $2,892,483.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,568.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $1,027,421.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,505,729 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of First Solar by 97.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

