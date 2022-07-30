First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Down 55.1% in July

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a decrease of 55.1% from the June 30th total of 96,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance
FV stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.84. 152,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,324. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.13. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $51.64.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
