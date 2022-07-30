First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Down 55.1% in July

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a decrease of 55.1% from the June 30th total of 96,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

FV stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.84. 152,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,324. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.13. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $51.64.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

