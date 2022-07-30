First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Stock Position Lessened by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,159 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTXO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 1,503.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTXO opened at $28.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average of $30.63. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $37.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.196 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

