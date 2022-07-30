Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 219.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 22.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.27.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV remained flat at $105.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,883,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

