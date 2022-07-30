Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 476,123 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,606,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476,123 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $243,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 393.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.51.

NYSE:HMC opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.68. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.18 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

