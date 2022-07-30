Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,633 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.16% of Lincoln Electric worth $92,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,817,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,251,000 after buying an additional 366,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $141.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.54. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $969.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.62 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.65%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LECO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.60.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

