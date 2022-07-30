Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $133.81 Million Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,336,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,177 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Pinduoduo worth $133,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 85.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $49.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.11. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $109.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. 86 Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.18.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

