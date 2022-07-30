Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $90.16 Million Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,668,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,907 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 5.09% of Winnebago Industries worth $90,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1,487.5% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WGO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

WGO stock opened at $60.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average is $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $80.30.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $1.12. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

