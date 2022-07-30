Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 210,832 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,606,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,832 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $112,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,038,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,355,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 982.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 356,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,488,000 after purchasing an additional 323,865 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,779,000.

Shares of BATS EZU opened at $38.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.50. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

