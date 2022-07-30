Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $106,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Pool by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Pool by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.78.

Shares of POOL opened at $357.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.77. Pool Co. has a one year low of $324.14 and a one year high of $582.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $372.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.93.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.23. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

In related news, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

