Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 688,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,117 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Qorvo worth $85,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Qorvo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 34,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,943.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $119,595.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,943.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,769 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $104.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.80. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.16 and a 12 month high of $201.46.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.32. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen set a $108.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.19.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

