Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Up 150.0% in July

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the June 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $9,715,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 21.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 19,507 shares during the period.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $22.67. 65,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,292. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $30.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.10.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
