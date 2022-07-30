Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Short Interest Update

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the June 30th total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Flame Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLME remained flat at $9.83 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 36,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,035. Flame Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLME. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Flame Acquisition by 140,000.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 560,000 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,944,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $285,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Flame Acquisition by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 15,316 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flame Acquisition by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 47,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

About Flame Acquisition

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.

