Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance

BDL stock remained flat at $28.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,692. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan’s Enterprises ( NYSEAMERICAN:BDL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.33 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 7.89%.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

