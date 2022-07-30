Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.00-7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.93 billion. Flex also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.09-2.24 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLEX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Argus raised shares of Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,314,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.37. Flex has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Flex will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 417,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $6,019,618.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,220,915.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 417,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $6,019,618.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,220,915.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $97,096.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,002.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 637,237 shares of company stock valued at $9,633,019. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Flex by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Flex in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Flex by 6.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 7.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 14.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.