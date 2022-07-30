FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Rating) were up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.32 and last traded at $40.09. Approximately 1,370,649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,943,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average is $43.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GUNR. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 17.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 31,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter.

