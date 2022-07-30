Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Price Target Cut to $78.00

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $92.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. FIG Partners raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bradesco Corretora raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.14.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $61.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.61. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52-week low of $58.73 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.8% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,816,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,847 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,212,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,538,000 after buying an additional 34,579 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,384,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,908,000 after buying an additional 514,947 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,976,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,343,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,974,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,119,000 after buying an additional 845,723 shares during the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

