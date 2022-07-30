Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
A number of other research firms have also commented on FMX. FIG Partners raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bradesco Corretora raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.14.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance
Shares of FMX opened at $61.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,181,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 166,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,937,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.
