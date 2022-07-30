FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of FONAR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get FONAR alerts:

FONAR Price Performance

Shares of FONR opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 7.90. FONAR has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $19.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.56.

Institutional Trading of FONAR

FONAR ( NASDAQ:FONR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FONAR by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of FONAR by 53,600.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FONAR by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after buying an additional 11,745 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FONAR by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of FONAR by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FONAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FONAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.