Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,653.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Price Performance

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Fortive from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

FTV stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

