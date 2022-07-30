Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.07-$3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.78 billion-$5.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.79 billion. Fortive also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.07-3.13 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,366,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,395. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average of $60.85. Fortive has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $79.87.

Insider Activity at Fortive

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 17,400 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Fortive by 12.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 568,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,647,000 after purchasing an additional 63,018 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 12.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Fortive by 22.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 150,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 27,382 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the first quarter worth approximately $12,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Stories

