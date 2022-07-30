Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Plans $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $22.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.74. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $30.18.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $177.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.93 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 58.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Friday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,197,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,847,000 after purchasing an additional 211,798 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 446,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 18,628 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 10.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Featured Stories

