Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Fossil Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16. Fossil Group has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $375.90 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 1.50%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fossil Group

In other news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,215,837 shares in the company, valued at $22,703,809.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Fossil Group news, Director Diane L. Neal sold 34,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $258,546.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,682.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,215,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,703,809.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Fossil Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,091 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fossil Group by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,248 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 24,832 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fossil Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, DSC Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Fossil Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

