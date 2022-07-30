Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Fossil Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16. Fossil Group has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $20.00.
Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $375.90 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 1.50%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fossil Group
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Fossil Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,091 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fossil Group by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,248 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 24,832 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fossil Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, DSC Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Fossil Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.
About Fossil Group
Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fossil Group (FOSL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.