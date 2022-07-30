FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) PT Lowered to $30.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Vertical Research upgraded FOX to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut FOX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on FOX in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut FOX from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.20.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. FOX has a twelve month low of $31.33 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.28.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of FOX by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,526,000 after acquiring an additional 26,933 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of FOX by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 182,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,255 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

