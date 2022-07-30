Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 645,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,399 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $26,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franchise Group Trading Up 3.1 %

FRG stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average is $40.43.

Franchise Group Announces Dividend

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Franchise Group’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Franchise Group from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,864,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,422,875. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

