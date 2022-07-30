Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1,812.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $127.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.12. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $122.38 and a one year high of $169.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. The company had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.82%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

