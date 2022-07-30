Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €23.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($23.47) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FME. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €76.70 ($78.27) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €68.00 ($69.39) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 3.4 %

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €36.16 ($36.90) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of €55.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €37.37 ($38.13) and a twelve month high of €69.96 ($71.39).

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

