Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Lowered to “Hold” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank cut shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €26.00 ($26.53) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FSNUY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €35.00 ($35.71) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €50.50 ($51.53) to €52.50 ($53.57) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €34.50 ($35.20) to €33.30 ($33.98) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.58.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.5 %

FSNUY opened at $6.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 39.25 and a current ratio of 52.03.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

