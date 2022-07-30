FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

FS Bancorp has a payout ratio of 22.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FS Bancorp to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Shares of FSBW opened at $30.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $237.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $36.75.

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 25.20%. On average, analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 2,500 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $74,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,279.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FS Bancorp news, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $74,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,279.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Tueffers sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $35,671.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,880 shares of company stock worth $350,612 in the last quarter. 10.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSBW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,606,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 383,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,876,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 322,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FSBW shares. StockNews.com raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

