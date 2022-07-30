FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the June 30th total of 28,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSBW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

FS Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.05. 20,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,410. The stock has a market cap of $237.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.53.

FS Bancorp Cuts Dividend

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 25.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Insider Transactions at FS Bancorp

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 2,500 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $74,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at $409,279.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FS Bancorp news, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 2,500 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $74,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at $409,279.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,200 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $93,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,880 shares of company stock worth $350,612 over the last ninety days. 10.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $807,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 383,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 322,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 213,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

(Get Rating)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

