FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 25.20%.

FS Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ FSBW traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.05. 20,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,410. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $237.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.09.

FS Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of FS Bancorp

In other news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $29,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $155,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $74,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,880 shares of company stock valued at $350,612 over the last ninety days. 10.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSBW. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in FS Bancorp by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $389,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 130.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FSBW. StockNews.com upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

