Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Short Interest Down 50.7% in July

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the June 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fuchs Petrolub Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 39,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,355. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $13.06.

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $906.74 million for the quarter. Fuchs Petrolub had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 8.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fuchs Petrolub will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Fuchs Petrolub from €50.00 ($51.02) to €44.00 ($44.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

