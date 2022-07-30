Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Trading Down 9.7%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.20. Approximately 234,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,781,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.21 million during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 71.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter worth $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 20.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

